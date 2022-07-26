WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Maryland News » Maryland education board helps…

Maryland education board helps counties struggling to hire and retain teachers

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Conditionally certified teachers in Maryland have received an extension from the state’s Board of Education, giving them two more years to become fully licensed teachers.

Maryland districts employed more than 3,500 conditionally certified teachers during the most recent school year, double the number employed five years ago, according to a statement from Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland’s state superintendent of schools.

Schools in Prince George’s County alone were prepared to lose about 800 teachers this summer, roughly 8% of their workforce, without the board’s two-year waiver for both conditionally certified teachers and resident teachers.

“It’s a short-term fix, it’s not a long term fix,” Choudhury said.

At another recent meeting, the board heard from a conditionally certified teacher who was set to lose her job because she couldn’t take all of the requisite courses and pass all of the necessary tests to become a fully licensed teacher while teaching full-time in the classroom. The waiver allows the state to give another conditional license — something they were previously unable to do.

“We’re telling her that you have two more years to pass the test,” Choudhury said. But the test is also not “the end all, be all.”

Choudhury spoke more about the long-term fix he had in mind.

“I am hoping before those two years, within this school year, we craft a new set of regulations that looks beyond the test,” Choudhury said.

He rejected the suggestion that this would be “lowering the bar.”

“Anyone telling you that you are lowering the bar does not know the research, has not done the work at the ground level,” he said.

In addition to Prince George’s County, he said Anne Arundel County is seeking a similar waiver.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Latest News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

Trump administration officials dust off Schedule F, agency relocation plans if reelected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up