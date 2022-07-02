Maryland Comptroller Franchot tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Comptroller and Democratic candidate for governor Peter Franchot has tested positive for COVID-19.

Franchot tweeted that he tested positive Friday night and was experiencing “very mild” symptoms. Franchot says he is vaccinated and boosted and will be quarantining at home.

Franchot is among the nine Democrats competing for the party’s nomination for governor after a 10th candidate suspended his bid last month.

Four Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

The primary election is July 19.

