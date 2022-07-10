Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
10-year-old girl lost while swimming near Potomac River in Md.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 10:27 AM

A 10-year-old girl who was last seen struggling to swim in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on Sunday evening is still missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to search for the girl who disappeared while swimming near Deep Point, not far from where the Potomac River meets the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard said it received a call about two family members swimming who lost sight of one another.

A bystander rescued one swimmer and brought them to shore. But the other swimmer wasn’t saved.

At the time she was lost, the girl was wearing a white shirt and sweatpants, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities from Maryland and Virginia are looking for the girl using boats and helicopters. They’re asking anyone with information to call the command center at 410-576-2525.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

