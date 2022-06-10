Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he's suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately.

In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”

“My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” the former Prince George’s County executive tweeted.

Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately. — Rushern L. Baker III (@CountyExecBaker) June 10, 2022

Baker told WTOP News partner Maryland Matters he was proud of his bid for the Democratic nomination, but was low on funds ahead of the final stretch toward the primary on July 19.

“We were hitting our stride. I think if we had a million dollars, we could win this,” Baker said. “It feels good when you’re on the ground [campaigning]. But the reality is, unless you can match that on the air … we can get close, but we won’t get there. So I think we have to be realistic.”

The former county executive’s team recently reported having less than $100,000 on hand, according to Maryland Matters, which is dwarfed by the millions amassed by several of his rivals in the race, who included Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot, author and former nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

On Sunday, a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll, the first independent survey of the campaign, showed Baker a distant fourth, with just 7% support, well behind Franchot, Moore and Perez. They had 20%, 15% and 12% respectively.

As a participant in the state’s public financing system, Baker is suspending — rather than ending — his candidacy. He said he would consider a return to the campaign trail in the unlikely event that donations increased dramatically.

Maryland Matters reported that if Baker doesn’t resume his campaign, he’s likely to endorse one of the nine remaining candidates. He expects to throw his support behind a candidate who has the financial resources to be competitive in November. “We’ll sit back and analyze what makes sense. But I can’t see a scenario where I don’t [endorse]. People want to know what you think.”

Maryland Matters contributed to this report.