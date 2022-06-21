Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Police: 3 stabbed in fight in Ocean City

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 8:42 AM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say three people were stabbed in a fight in Ocean City.

Police say officers called to the 10 block of Wicomico Street on Monday night for a report of a fight found three people with stab wounds.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to provide medical care.

Police say one person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and another was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The third person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. Police did not release details of their conditions.

