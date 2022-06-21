Police: 3 stabbed in fight in Ocean City

Police say three people were stabbed in a fight in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say three people were stabbed in a fight in Ocean City.

Police say officers called to the 10 block of Wicomico Street on Monday night for a report of a fight found three people with stab wounds.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to provide medical care.

Police say one person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and another was flown to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The third person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. Police did not release details of their conditions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.