RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia | Fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian cities | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay
Home » Maryland News » Maryland State Police investigate…

Maryland State Police investigate offensive challenge coin

June 3, 2022, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland State Police are investigating the circulation of a vulgar “challenge coin” — often given to high-performing members of organizations — within the ranks.

It’s not the first time the coins have come under scrutiny, and WTOP News partner NBC Washington reports some African American troopers say this coin is directed at them.

See the report below.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up