Maryland State Police investigate offensive challenge coin

Maryland State Police are investigating the circulation of a vulgar "challenge coin" — often given to high-performing members of organizations — within the ranks.
It’s not the first time the coins have come under scrutiny, and WTOP News partner NBC Washington reports some African American troopers say this coin is directed at them.
See the report below.
