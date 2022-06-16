Maryland identifies presumed monkeypox case; 1st case in Md. in 2022

The first presumed case of human monkeypox in Maryland in 2022 was identified Thursday just weeks after being found in D.C. and Virginia.

The first presumed case of human monkeypox in Maryland in 2022 was identified Thursday, just weeks after being found in D.C. and Virginia.

The Maryland Department of Health said the person is recovering in isolation and is not hospitalized.

The health department is waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although human monkeypox is a rare infection in the United States, this Maryland case and other cases in the region and country remind us that we need to be prepared and take steps to prevent infection and its spread,” MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a statement.

“MDH will continue to work with local and federal public health authorities and communicate responsibly with Maryland residents as we learn more.”

Virginia saw its first case in May.

D.C. saw its first face at the beginning of June.

Current CDC data indicates cases have been identified in at least 20 states.

Human monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox, but generally causes a milder infection.

To date, the U.S. has reported 84 monkeypox cases.

Symptoms include headache, muscle aches, flu-like symptoms or fever and a rash or lesions.

Monkeypox is known to spread when there is close physical contact with an infected person, their clothing or bedsheets.

The virus isn’t a total stranger to Maryland: The state reported a case of monkeypox last year.