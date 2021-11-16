CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Maryland News » Case of monkeypox confirmed…

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Maryland

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 16, 2021, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Maryland, and health officials say no special precautions are recommended at this time for the public.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection, a news release from the state department of health said.

It can be spread between people through direct contact with skin lesions or body fluids, or contaminated materials, such as clothing or linens. Another way it can be spread is through large, respiratory droplets, which health officials say cannot travel more than a few feet and prolonged face-to-face contact would be required.

The person with the confirmed case is a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria. The person has mild symptoms, is in isolation and not hospitalized. Public health officials are following up with people who may have been exposed. They will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after their exposures.

“Our response in close coordination with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said.

Illness typically starts with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Then, it might progress to a widespread rash on the face and body. Infections last between two to four weeks.

Human monkeypox infections has been documented rarely outside of Africa. They primarily occur in central and western African countries. The Maryland health department said that although all strains of the monkeypox virus can cause infections, those in western Africa, where Nigeria is located, generally cause less severe disease.

If you have recently returned from the parts of Africa mentioned above and develop symptoms, you should call your doctor.

Find out more about monkeypox on the CDC’s website.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up