DC Health studying first potential case of Monkeypox

D.C. Health said Sunday it may have found the first positive monkeypox case in the District.

The local health agency sent an orthopox sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for further testing. Monkeypox is a virus in the orthopox family.

The sample comes from a District resident who reported recent European travel.

The patient is isolating and does not pose a risk to District residents, the agency noted in a news release on Sunday. No additional possible cases have been identified.

If the sample back positive it will add to the list of 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

The virus is typically contained to West African nations but the current outbreak is centered in Europe.

Starting in May, the United Kingdom began reporting monkeypox cases as did a number of nations in Western Europe. By the end of May, there were over 200 cases reported in countries that are not normally associated with the virus according to the World Health Organization.

D.C. first issued a health notice for care providers outlining the symptoms and treatment protocols for the virus on May 26. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches, flu-like symptoms or fever and a rash or lesions. The virus may be spread through close contact or contact with infected materials like bedding.

