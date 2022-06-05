RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Coast Guard suspends search for missing man in Chesapeake Bay after 33 hours

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 5, 2022, 2:08 PM

The Coast Guard is suspending its search for a man they believe was lost in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic told WTOP that the agency halted the search after covering over 1,000 square miles and looking for more than 33 hours.

In a statement released Saturday, the Coast Guard said watch standers at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center got word of a 20-foot Boston Whaler fishing boat beached near Factory Point, Virginia. Officials said the boat showed signs that it had recently been occupied.

In connection with the stranded boat, crews were looking for 63-year old Christopher Martin Young, described as a white male weighing about 200 pounds.

Officials announced a broad search area, covering the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton, Virginia.

Officials said cellphone data indicated that the vessel left Annapolis on Friday evening and headed south.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

