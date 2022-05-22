RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Sen. Van Hollen out of hospital after minor stroke

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 9:12 PM

Maryland’s junior senator says that he’s glad to be back after a minor stroke had him hospitalized for several days.

“It’s great to be back home after a long week,” Senator Chris Van Hollen tweeted. “I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW.”

The 63-year-old senator returns after experiencing some lightheadedness and neck pain during a speaking engagement in Baltimore for the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition.

Hours later, Van Hollen said he sought medical attention after speaking with the attending physician. He was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on May 15.

Van Hollen said that he was not expected to see long-term impacts or damage from the incident and is expected to return to the Senate.

The stroke was the second high-profile incident this year, with New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan reporting a stroke in January. He did not return to the Capitol Building until March.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

