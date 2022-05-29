RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Maryland motorcycle crashes

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 3:33 PM

HANCOCK, Md. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and three other people were injured when three motorcycles crashed on a Maryland highway on Sunday.

A State Police news release says 53-year-old Sandra Kay Wetzel, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died after she lost control of a 1995 Honda motorcycle and it struck a guardrail along Interstate 70 in Hancock, a town in Washington County.

Police say two other people riding motorcycles with Wetzel crashed when they tried to stop after the initial crash.

The two other riders and a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger on one of the motorcycles were taken to hospitals.

