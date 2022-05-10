RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Putin doesn't mention Ukraine on Victory Day | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms
May is motorcycle safety month in Md.; police to offer free riding classes next month

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 3:56 AM

Are your car’s mirrors angled so you can see as much road as possible behind you? Now is a great time to adjust them.

Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Maryland.

That has the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office asking drivers to keep an eye out for motorcyclists.

“Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable roadway users, and it’s up to each and every Marylander to take a second look for motorcyclists while traveling,” said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator and Gov. Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative.

“Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is an important time to remind drivers and motorcycle riders to look out for each other, avoid distractions and drive responsibly.”

According to MDOT MVA, there were 74 motorcycle-involved fatalities in the state in 2021, which was an increase from 68 fatalities in 2020. The state said that motorcyclists are also injured in 75% of the crashes they’re involved in.

MDOT MVA encourages drivers to look twice for them before making a move in traffic, give them space on the road — and don’t cut them off.

If you ride a motorcycle, make yourself visible by wearing bright colors and keeping your headlight on. Also, signal before changing lanes.

Starting next month, Maryland will offer free motorcycle rider training courses, taught by Maryland State Police officers.

They’re called Maryland MOTORS (Motor Officers Teaching Other Riders Safety), and first-come first-serve registration is open now.

You don’t have to be a Maryland resident to take part, you just have to have a valid motorcycle license and insurance.

You can sign up here.

