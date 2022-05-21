Hagerstown Speedway evicts truckers from People’s Convoy

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 5:09 PM

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland race track has evicted the remnants of a trucker protest that had used the site as a staging ground.

The People’s Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

After a hiatus, a smaller group of truckers returned Wednesday to the Hagerstown Speedway.

But The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown reported Saturday that Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger asked the group to leave amid infighting over its next steps.

The last of the truckers left Friday night, she said.

She compared the convoy to “like when your mother-in-law comes to visit and decides to stay.”

A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People’s Convoy “declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement.”

