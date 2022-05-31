‘Ghost guns’ must be registered in Maryland starting Wednesday

This new law requires a personal identification number for all all unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers, commonly referred to as 80% lowers (ghost guns) or build kits.

Starting on Wednesday, “ghost guns” must be registered in Maryland.

And those who get these guns and parts through inheritance, after June 1, will be required to comply with the above marking requirement by the 30th day after inheriting the firearm.

Beginning June 1, 2022, a person who currently owns these guns, will be required to have them marked with a personal identification number. The deadline to complete this new requirement is March 1.

The registration can be obtained by any Federal Firearms Licensee authorized to provide marking services in compliance with all federal laws and regulations.

After Wednesday, all firearms must be imprinted with a serial number or personal identification number before a person can sell, offer to sell or transfer a firearm.

“Unfinished Frame or Receiver” is defined as “a forged, cast, printed, extruded, or machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled, or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm,” according to the description in the law.

Firearms being marked are required to be registered with the Maryland State Police via the Licensing Portal and will be subject to a full background investigation, according to the law.

Violators of the law are subject to a penalty of up to two years of prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.