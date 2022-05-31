RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Maryland News » 'Ghost guns' must be…

‘Ghost guns’ must be registered in Maryland starting Wednesday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 31, 2022, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting on Wednesday, “ghost guns” must be registered in Maryland.

This new law requires a personal identification number for all all unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers, commonly referred to as 80% lowers (ghost guns) or build kits.

And those who get these guns and parts through inheritance, after June 1, will be required to comply with the above marking requirement by the 30th day after inheriting the firearm.

Beginning June 1, 2022, a person who currently owns these guns, will be required to have them marked with a personal identification number. The deadline to complete this new requirement is March 1.

The registration can be obtained by any Federal Firearms Licensee authorized to provide marking services in compliance with all federal laws and regulations.

After Wednesday, all firearms must be imprinted with a serial number or personal identification number before a person can sell, offer to sell or transfer a firearm.

“Unfinished Frame or Receiver” is defined as “a forged, cast, printed, extruded, or machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled, or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm,” according to the description in the law.

Firearms being marked are required to be registered with the Maryland State Police via the Licensing Portal and will be subject to a full background investigation, according to the law.

Violators of the law are subject to a penalty of up to two years of prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up