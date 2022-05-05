RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 12:17 PM

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle.

Police said 5-year-old Trayln Sanders and 35-year-old James Marnell Sanders were trying to cross Route 24 when they were struck by a Toyota RAV4.

Trayln and James were both taken to the hospital. Trayln was pronounced dead. James was treated for his injuries.

The RAV4 driver, Corey James Maddox Jr., 30, of Edgewood, did not stay at the scene. He was located shortly after the crash and brought in for questioning.

Police said Trayln and James did not appear to have crossed the road at the crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation. Findings will be provided to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will make a final determination on charges in the case, police said.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

