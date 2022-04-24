Md. deputies fatally shoot man described as armed, suicidal

Police in Maryland say they fatally shot a man near a Harford County shopping center after getting calls about an armed, suicidal man.

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they fatally shot a man near a Harford County shopping center after getting calls about an armed, suicidal man.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said deputies were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and searched for the man for nearly an hour. He said they also spoke with the man on the phone.

They eventually found the man behind a pharmacy in the Forest Hill neighborhood near Bel Air. Deputies shot the man after confronting him; details of the interaction were not released.

Gahler said no deputies were injured.

The adult man who was shot died after being taken to the hospital.

