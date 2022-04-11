RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » Maryland News » Maryland legislature enters last…

Maryland legislature enters last day, most priorities done

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 1:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are entering the last day of their legislative session with most high-profile measures already passed into law.

The General Assembly’s 90-day session is scheduled to adjourn Monday at midnight.

Democrats, who control the legislature, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already have signed a bipartisan budget deal with $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses and low-income families.

Lawmakers also have enacted a paid family leave program over the governor’s veto.

They also have passed into law a broad measure aimed at slowing climate change, after Hogan said he would let the bill go into law without his signature.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up