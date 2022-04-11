Maryland legislature enters last day, most priorities done

Maryland lawmakers are entering the last day of their legislative session with most high-profile measures already passed into law.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are entering the last day of their legislative session with most high-profile measures already passed into law.

The General Assembly’s 90-day session is scheduled to adjourn Monday at midnight.

Democrats, who control the legislature, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already have signed a bipartisan budget deal with $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses and low-income families.

Lawmakers also have enacted a paid family leave program over the governor’s veto.

They also have passed into law a broad measure aimed at slowing climate change, after Hogan said he would let the bill go into law without his signature.

