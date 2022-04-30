RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Maryland Day returns to U.Md. College Park after pandemic hiatus

Valerie Bonk

April 30, 2022, 10:35 AM

The University of Maryland College Park is open to the public for its annual Maryland Day festivities that were put on hold for two years because of the pandemic.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and features a campus-wide celebration of learning with hundreds of free exhibitions.

There will be five “learning neighborhoods” including Terp Town Center, AG Day Avenue, Art and Design Place, Science and Tech Way, and Sports and Rec Row.

Each neighborhood will offer interactive events.

Some of these include the Gymkana gymnastics obstacle course, an exploration of “moonquakes,” an insect petting zoo, a chance to sit in the news anchor chair at the journalism school, a costume shop open house, a horse show and exhibition and a plant giveaway.

For those big Terp fans, the first 1,000 visitors at Maryland Day will get an official Maryland Testudo bobblehead, available in Terp Town Center.

Visitors can also visit the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium at noon to watch the Maryland football team cap off their spring practice schedule with their annual Red-White spring game.

The celebration will take place rain or shine and admission and parking are free. The university is also accessible via the Green and Yellow Metro lines at the College Park–University of Maryland Washington Metro station with complimentary Shuttle-UM bus transportation to all main parking lots and garages.

Find the complete schedule on the University of Maryland Maryland Day website.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

