Amber Alert issued for Md. boy, 12

The Maryland State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy. Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen April 8 in Carroll County, the police said.

Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen April 8 in Carroll County, the police said. He’s described as white; 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

He’s believed to be in the company of Christopher Geiger, 35, who is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 230 pounds.

They may be in a black Jeep Wrangler with Maryland license plates DV15797, and may be in the Westminster area.

If you see them or know anything more about the case, the police are asking you to call 911 or the state police at 410-386-3001.