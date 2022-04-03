RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
3 hospitalized following small plane crash in western Md.

April 17, 2022, 8:28 AM

A pilot and two passengers were hospitalized Saturday after a small plane crashed into a wooded area in Grantsville, Maryland, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police said that the plane was flying from Wabash, Indiana, to Martin State Airport in the Baltimore area when it crashed near 179 Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, along with two passengers, a 50-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries after the crash.

According to police, Greensberg said that he took his 1966 Piper single engine fixed wing aircraft to 11,000 feet after it experienced bad weather upon entering the Garrett County area in western Maryland. Police said that Greensberg suspected the plane iced over and caused him to lose control of the aircraft, leading to its eventual crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the investigation into the crash, and the Maryland State Police will continue their investigation into it as well.

Below is the area where the plane crashed:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

