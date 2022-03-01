CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Raskin tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of State of the Union

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 1, 2022, 11:50 AM

Rep. Jamie Raskin said in a statement Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress.

“Yesterday I took a COVID-19 test for members planning to attend the State of the Union address and tested positive,” Raskin said. “Having been fully vaccinated, and having received my booster shot, my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far.”

The Democratic Maryland representative said he’ll work remotely and quarantine for the week.

“I am disappointed not to be able to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address in person,” Raskin said, adding that he’ll be following the speech closely, and “cheering for President Biden’s powerful call to the world to continue to reject in every way possible Vladimir Putin’s illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine.”

Raskin wasn’t the only member of Congress to tested positive Tuesday.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., tweeted that he too received a positive test result.

“Late last night, I received a positive test result with a breakthrough case. I’m asymptomatic and grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Padilla said. “In accordance with CDC guidance, I am isolating and working remotely. I will continue consulting with the Capitol’s Attending Physician and expect to return soon.”

Democratic Washington Rep. Suzan Kay DelBene said that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I am fully vaccinated & boosted,” DelBene tweeted. “I will be isolating & working remotely. My office remains fully operational for WA-01 constituents.”

All members of Congress who plan to attend the State of the Union are required to get a COVID-19 test, but masks at the address won’t be required.

