Part of Clara Barton Parkway in Md. closed following fatal 3-car crash

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 20, 2022, 8:15 AM

A fatal three-car crash closed a portion of the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland early Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Little Falls Bridge just before the D.C. line.

One of the cars went down a ditch and came to rest on its side.

One person, who suffered traumatic injuries in the crash, has died, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer. Another person, with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to the hospital.

Another person was evaluated at the scene of the crash but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

U.S. Park Police officers and Montgomery County Fire personnel are investigating the crash.

WTOP Traffic reported that traffic is being routed away from the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

