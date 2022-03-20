Part of Clara Barton Parkway in Md. closed following fatal 3-car crash

A deadly crash closed a portion of the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland early Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Little Falls Bridge just before the D.C. line.

One of the cars went down a ditch and came to rest on its side.

One person, who suffered traumatic injuries in the crash, has died, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer. Another person, with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to the hospital.

Another person was evaluated at the scene of the crash but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

U.S. Park Police officers and Montgomery County Fire personnel are investigating the crash.

ICYMI (3/20 ~420a) Clara Barton Parkway @MontgomeryCoMD just prior to DC line. 3 vehicle collision with fatality. @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated 1 patient w/ LT traumatic injury & transported 1 adult w/ NLT injury, 1 other patient was evaluated & refused transport. US Park PD on scene https://t.co/DhFQcLO1Pc pic.twitter.com/dhI7WIRkmT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 20, 2022

Traffic alert: Fatal traffic crash investigation Clara Barton Parkway. Eastbound traffic diverted at Glen Echo Turnaround. Westbound Traffic diverted to Chain Bridge. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) March 20, 2022

WTOP Traffic reported that traffic is being routed away from the crash.

UPDATE: Clara Barton Parkway is CLOSED btwn Glen Echo Turnaround and Chain Bridge due to a crash investigation near the MD/District line #Bethesda #MdTraffic #DCTraffic Traffic🔗 https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs

Listen 🔗 https://t.co/KpJlqpKxN7 pic.twitter.com/phJmCeFXWz — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) March 20, 2022

