Montgomery Co. man missing for 11 days found dead in Laurel

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man who has been missing for 11 days was found dead in Laurel.

A body was found dead at Laurel Lake near Granville Gude Park just before 1 p.m., the City of Laurel Police Department said Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County police later confirmed that the body found was 22-year-old Osman Hussam Osman, of Silver Spring, who was last seen on March 10 on Mozart Drive. According to a news release, his family was reported concerned for his welfare.

No foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Laurel police will be leading the investigation into Osman’s death.