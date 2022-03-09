Maryland political notes: Moore’s ad buy, Mizeur’s night on Capitol Hill and namaste politics

In a sign that the Democratic campaign for governor is about to enter a new phase, Wes Moore is about to hit the airwaves in a big way.

The Democratic candidate’s campaign announced Tuesday that it is making a six-figure ad buy that will air on network television beginning Wednesday in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., media markets,

The campaign has released two ads, a 30-second video titled “Imagined” about Moore’s roots, and a 60-second spot called “An Education” that details Moore’s own educational journey and spotlights his commitment to educational equity.

“Maryland has some of the nation’s best public schools, but also some of its most neglected,” Moore says in the ad. “We can’t settle for that. We must make sure that every Maryland student gets that fair shot to succeed.”

The ads were produced by SKDK, the Moore campaign’s Washington, D.C., media firm.

Moore becomes the first candidate to air ads on broadcast television in the crowded race for Maryland governor — though Republican Kelly M. Schulz made a considerably more modest cable TV ad buy two weeks ago. At the first campaign finance deadline in January, Moore reported raising the most in the Democratic field, $4.8 million.

The campaign also announced Tuesday that it would launch an aggressive effort to reach voters across digital platforms as well.

“I am excited to share my background, values, and vision for Maryland with people all across the state,” Moore said in a statement about the ad buy. “We are bringing people together through this movement to build a Maryland that lives up to the mantra ingrained in me leading soldiers in combat — leave no one behind.”

Heather and her would-be colleagues

All seven Maryland Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are hosting a Capitol Hill fundraiser next week for the woman they hope will become the eighth, former state Del. Heather R. Mizeur (D).

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and the rest of the delegation — Reps. Anthony G. Brown, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie B. Raskin, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes and David J. Trone — are the featured attractions at the early evening event on March 16. The invitation — ticket prices start at $100 and run to $2,900, the maximum donation allowed for the primary — says donors will be told where the reception is after RSVP’ing that they plan to go.

Mizeur, who spent eight years in the Maryland House before running unsuccessfully for governor in 2014, is trying to oust the state’s lone congressional Republican, U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris, in the 1st District, which, as currently drawn, takes in the Eastern Shore and includes some of Anne Arundel County.

“This race is one of the top pickup opportunities for House Democrats this election!” the invitation reads. “The DCCC has highlighted this district as one to flip from red-to-blue in 2022 as Maryland congressional maps have been redrawn and made the First District the country’s newest ‘tossup’ race. This seat will be one of the most competitive in the country, and Heather needs your support to win!”

The three most prominent independent political handicappers — the Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball — all rate the 1st District race as “leans Republican” for 2022, not as a tossup. But Democrats nevertheless view the district as a real pickup opportunity.

Mizeur must first get through a Democratic primary against R. David Harden, a national security consultant who is banking on international jitters over the Russian invasion of Ukraine to bolster his candidacy.

Not your average fundraiser invitation

Scott Goldberg, a Democrat running for a Montgomery County Council at-large seat, has come up with a novel theme for a fundraiser this Wednesday evening. He’s calling it “a different kind of virtual meet and greet: calm, comedy, and Goldberg for County Council.”

The “calm” will be provided by Camille Dunton, a yoga instructor. The “comedy” is courtesy of Mark Palchick, a motivational speaker and comedian. And then there’s Goldberg, a lawyer who runs a property management company and is a former chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee. He’s one of six Democrats competing for four at-large seats in the primary — and a pretty calm and funny guy himself.

Team Hagen

Frederick County Councilmember Kai Hagen, one of three Democrats running for the open county executive job, has hired Karen Doory as a senior adviser and campaign director, to lead his campaign.

Doory served as the deputy campaign manager to former U.S. Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) in her final campaign in 2010 and then spent several years as development director for Maryland League of Conservation Voters. In 2020 she started a Baltimore-based consulting practice, working with candidates and nonprofit clients across the country.

Hagen also recently announced that Megan Chambers of the firm Sky Blue Pink is the fundraising consultant, and Jeannie Carlson of Blue Nation Strategies will run the mail and media program.

With County Executive Jan H. Gardner (D) retiring due to term limits, Hagen is competing for the Democratic nomination with fellow County Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick County Board of Education member Darryl A. Boffman. The winner will face state Sen. Michael J. Hough (R) in November.