RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Maryland News » Push to suspend Maryland’s…

Push to suspend Maryland’s gas tax accelerates in Annapolis

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Less than a day after Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot first called for a “gas tax holiday,” the plan to suspend the state’s nearly 37-cent gas tax hit the Senate floor.

During Friday morning’s session in the State House, Senate President Bill Ferguson called on the Chair of the Budget and Taxation Committee, Sen. Guy Guzzone.

“We all obviously have been shocked and surprised by the rapid increase of gas prices at the pump,” Guzzone said, as he explained the purpose of the legislation. “This bill will suspend taxes on gas for 30 days.”

The bill was filed late in the legislative session, so rules were suspended, enabling it to move straight to committee.

During the Board of Revenue Estimates meeting in Annapolis, Franchot called for a three-month suspension of the gas tax, citing the dramatic jump in gasoline prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Franchot suggested the state was in a position to allow for the extended suspension of the gas tax since the state has a projected surplus of $7.5 billion.

Gov. Larry Hogan quickly followed with a statement saying he was already at work with lawmakers to suspend the gas tax.

Within hours, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced that they were “standing together” to support and pass legislation that would suspend the gas tax for a period of 30 days.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up