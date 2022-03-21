RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Maryland juvenile justice reform bill passes state Senate

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 5:56 PM

The Maryland Senate has passed a juvenile justice reform measure. The bill, which was approved Monday, now goes to the House.

The measure generally says a child younger than 13 won’t be subject to the jurisdiction of juvenile court for delinquency proceedings.

Juvenile courts would have jurisdiction over a child who is at least 10 and has committed the most serious crimes, like murder and other crimes of violence.

The bill is based on recommendations from a state panel that studied juvenile justice reform.

Its passage comes as lawmakers reached a milestone day in their 90-day session with three weeks left.

