First attempt to free cargo ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday

The 1,095 foot container ship that’s been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for over two weeks may be freed as early as Tuesday, if all goes according to plan.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the initial attempt will involve five tug boats which will try and pull the ship from the mud and refloat it.

The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Dredging began last week to clear up mud around the ship’s hull.

The Coast Guard said if this attempt to refloat the Ever Forward is unsuccessful, they will try again next week using two anchored pulling barges in addition to the tugboats.

The ship isn’t blocking maritime traffic, but environmental experts are concerned that if it remains stuck in the mud, the stress could rupture the cargo ship’s hull and cause a fuel leak.

If the Ever Forward is successfully refloated Tuesday, it will be exactly one year after it’s sister ship the, Ever Given, was freed from the Suez Canal.