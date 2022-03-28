RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
First attempt to free cargo ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 7:18 AM

The 1,095 foot container ship that’s been stuck in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay for over two weeks may be freed as early as Tuesday, if all goes according to
plan.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the initial attempt will involve five tug boats which will try and pull the ship from the mud and refloat it.

A tugboat, bottom, is seen near a barge as crews try to dredge near the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022, in Pasadena. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Dredging began last week to clear up mud around the ship’s hull.

The Coast Guard said if this attempt to refloat the Ever Forward is unsuccessful, they will try again next week using two anchored pulling barges in addition to the tugboats.

The ship isn’t blocking maritime traffic, but environmental experts are concerned that if it remains stuck in the mud, the stress could rupture the cargo ship’s hull and cause a fuel leak.

If the Ever Forward is successfully refloated Tuesday, it will be exactly one year after it’s sister ship the, Ever Given, was freed from the Suez Canal.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

