Ever Forward, stuck in Chesapeake Bay, evaluated by experts

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 6:24 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward ran aground Sunday night while traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is not impeding any navigation, unlike its sister ship the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for days after getting stuck last year. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot Ever Forward, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. William Doyle is executive director of the Maryland Port Administration. He says technical experts boarded the ship Monday to evaluate its condition.

