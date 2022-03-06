RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
6 injured, including 2 children, after car crash in Prince George’s Co.

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 1:09 AM

Six people, including two children, were taken to the hospital following a car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday night.

The incident occurred right before 9 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive in Adelphi, Michael Yourishin, spokesperson of the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said.

The crash site is near the border of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Yourishin said the two children are 7 and 10 years old.

An adult woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The children and the remaining passengers were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred. 

