2 dead, 1 injured in crash near Hagerstown, Md.

Two people are dead and a third is injured following a crash east of Hagerstown, Maryland, just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

Two people are dead and a third is injured following a crash east of Hagerstown, Maryland, just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a car crash in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Twin Springs Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday and discovered two cars with significant damage with people still inside, police said.

The driver of a Kia Sportage, Nancy Keller, 74, from Smithsburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Keller’s front seat passenger, Jacob Keller III, 31, from Smithsburg, was injured and transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center, police said.

The driver of a Toyota Carolla, Danielle Marie Holiday, 20, from Davis, California, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Holiday was traveling West on Jefferson Boulevard approaching Twin Springs Drive when her vehicle struck the guardrail on the westbound shoulder.

Holiday’s vehicle then traveled back across Jefferson Boulevard and collided with Keller’s vehicle which was traveling eastbound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.

See a map of the crash location below: