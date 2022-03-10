$10 million lottery ticket sets record for largest unclaimed prize in Maryland lottery history

Did you misplace a lottery ticket? There's a $10 million unclaimed lottery ticket — the largest unclaimed prize in state history.

At 3:55 p.m. Monday, the claims office for the Maryland Lottery closes. At that time, a $10 million prize turns into the largest unclaimed prize in state history.

Carole Gentry with Maryland Lottery and Gaming told WTOP that they’ve never had an unclaimed ticket larger than $1 million.

The winner purchased a ticket at an Exxon on Rockville Pike at the end of September. They paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option, so when they matched the first five numbers and the Powerball number in that night’s Double Play drawing, it became worth $10 million.

No one has stepped forward, and Gentry said they and the Exxon station manager have been advertising it. She said she’s unsure if they know just how much they won.

The unclaimed winning will go into the unclaimed prize fund to be used for second-chance and bonus prizes.