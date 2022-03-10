RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » Maryland News » $10 million lottery ticket…

$10 million lottery ticket sets record for largest unclaimed prize in Maryland lottery history

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 28, 2022, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Did you misplace a lottery ticket? Unfortunately, it’s an unclaimed ticket for the history books.

At 3:55 p.m. Monday, the claims office for the Maryland Lottery closes. At that time, a $10 million prize turns into the largest unclaimed prize in state history.

Carole Gentry with Maryland Lottery and Gaming told WTOP that they’ve never had an unclaimed ticket larger than $1 million.

The winner purchased a ticket at an Exxon on Rockville Pike at the end of September. They paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option, so when they matched the first five numbers and the Powerball number in that night’s Double Play drawing, it became worth $10 million.

No one has stepped forward, and Gentry said they and the Exxon station manager have been advertising it. She said she’s unsure if they know just how much they won.

The unclaimed winning will go into the unclaimed prize fund to be used for second-chance and bonus prizes.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

On April 4, say goodbye to DUNS and hello to UEI

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up