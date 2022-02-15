OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Supporters of battling climate change rally in Annapolis

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:08 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of a measure to address climate change rallied in Maryland, as lawmakers heard testimony on legislation.

The bill heard by state senators would speed up the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It also includes provisions to expand the state’s electric vehicle fleet, require large buildings to reduce emissions and help communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

The bill aims to cut emissions by 60% of 2006 levels, instead of the current target of 40%.

The bill also seeks to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, meaning at least as much carbon is being removed from the atmosphere as what’s being emitted. 

