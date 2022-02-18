Hogan announces $50M rural economic development fund

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new $50 million rural economic development fund.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new $50 million rural economic development fund.

The governor said Friday grants will be available to boost economic development, stimulate private-sector investment and grow jobs in rural parts of the state.

Five rural regional councils will submit proposals to the Maryland Department of Commerce outlining how they plan to use up to $10 million.

The regions will include the upper, mid and lower Eastern Shore, southern Maryland, and western Maryland.

Counties that will benefit from the grant funds include Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.