CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday…

Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday celebrated with special events at Md. state park

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland is gearing up to celebrate the 200th birthday of abolitionist and suffragist Harriet Tubman with a weekend-long special event next month.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park — which will be celebrating its fifth anniversary next month as well — will host the series of free, family-friendly programs on March 12 and 13, according to a news release from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

The park is located near Tubman’s birthplace in Dorchester County, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to the governor’s office, the park’s “Team Tubman” staff will be running the weekend’s special programs to honor Tubman’s life and legacy, which will also be available for the rest of the year.

Numerous artifacts from Tubman’s life — many in public for the first time — will also be displayed at the park throughout the month of March.

They include the receipt from a midwife for Tubman’s birth, Tubman’s “runaway” advertisement, and items recovered from the site of her father Ben Ross’ cabin, which was recently discovered and excavated by Maryland Department of Transportation archaeologists.

“Harriet Tubman dedicated her life in selfless service to others and the cause of freedom,” Hogan said in a statement.

“This year, as we celebrate her 200th birthday, we hope that even more Marylanders and visitors from across the country will take time to learn about the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad and her years-long struggle to lead countless slaves to their freedom.”

The programs and events schedule for the anniversary weekend are as follows:

Friday, March 11

7 p.m.Virtual Premier of “Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad”

  • This film chronicles the experiences of freedom seekers’ journeys through the wilderness. The documentary film will stream live on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at naturesrole.org. The virtual event is free and open to all, though registration is encouraged. A panel discussion with historians and filmmakers will follow.

*Following Friday’s premiere, the film will be shown in the park’s multipurpose room every hour at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. throughout the celebratory weekend.

Saturday, March 12

10 a.m.Opening ceremony featuring a living history interpretation by Millicent Sparks

11 a.m.The Discovery of the Ben Ross Homesite

  • Participants will hear from Dr. Julie Schablitsky of the Maryland Department of Transportation about the successful effort to locate and excavate the homesite of Ben Ross. The artifacts are on display for the first time at the Visitor Center for the entire month of March.

12 p.m.Foraging Freedom: Experiencing the Natural World of the Underground Railroad

  • Attendees can take an interactive walking tour with historian Anthony Cohen through the Legacy Garden and adjacent Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. Participants should expect to be on their feet and are encouraged to wear comfortable all-weather shoes.

1 p.m. Jubilee Voices at Harriet’s House

  • The Washington Revels Jubilee Voices will perform during the Tubman 200th festivities. Jubilee Voices is an ensemble that is committed to the preservation of African American history and traditions through songs and storytelling.

2 p.m.The Education of Harriet Ross Tubman

  • Kate Clifford Larson, a Tubman biographer, discusses the free and enslaved people who helped raise, protect, nurture, and educate Minty to become the woman now known as Harriet Tubman.

3 p.m.Designing a New Place to Experience History: An Exploration of the Architects

  • Attendees can listen to Chris Elcock, associate principal of the architecture firm GWWO Inc., as he explains the design process behind creating the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center
Sunday, March 13

10 a.m. — Meet Harriet Tubman

  • Living history interpreter Millicent Sparks performs as Tubman and shares her monumental life with audience members.

11 a.m. — The Hidden Chesapeake Through Harriet Tubman’s Eyes

  • Kate Clifford Larson, a Tubman biographer, shares about some of the places around the Chesapeake Bay that bear witness to the histories, memories and legacies of the Underground Railroad and its most famous conductor.

12 p.m.The Chronicles of Adam

  • A reenactor will give a first-person historical interpretation of an enslaved man by the name of Adam.

1 p.m.The Legacy Hour

  • Attendees can hear Community members and listen to musical selections from Renna McKinney as participants honor the lives of Donald Pinder and Herschel Johnson. During the second half-hour, Tina Wyatt — the great, great, great grandniece of Harriet Tubman — will share “A Letter to Soph.”

2 p.m.The Legacy of Slavery in Maryland

  • Chris Haley of the Maryland State Archives will present a general overview of slavery in Maryland, which will include examples of records specifically related to the state and to counties of the Eastern Shore and how both the enslaved and free were affected by the ‘peculiar institution.’

3 p.m.Freedom Bound

  • Participants can join public historian and historical interpreter Marvin-Alonzo Greer in this family-friendly program with interactive songs and stories.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dr. Julie Schablitsky examines artifacts. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
A coin dating to 1808 was found near the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Brandon Ellis searches for artifacts. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Some of the artifacts that were discovered at the Ben Ross site are laid out for display. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
A view of the river near the discovery site in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Marsh near the discovery site in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.

Courtesy MDOT
A boat near the discovery site in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Dr. Julie Schablitsky walks with others along a flooded road to the discovery site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
An old pier leads to the Blackwater River. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Diannah Bowman sorts through mud at the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Christopher Triplett searches for artifacts. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Dr. Julie Schablitsky and archaeologist Diannah Bowman examine an artifact found at the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
The team works at the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Christopher Triplett takes notes. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Alex Keim sifts dirt at the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologists Diannah Bowman, left, Kayla Marciniszyn, center, and Brandon Ellis document their findings. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologists Kayla Marciniszyn, left, Brandon Ellis, center, and Diannah Bowman work the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
Archaeologist Diannah Bowman holds a glass fragment found at the site. (Courtesy MDOT)

Courtesy MDOT
(1/18)

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up