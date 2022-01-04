Surge in COVID-19 cases prompts Md. to announce 30-day state of emergency

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a 30-day state of emergency to combat the current COVID-19 crisis in the state, where projections show that hospitalizations could top 5,000.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a 30-day state of emergency to combat the current COVID-19 crisis in the state, where projections show that hospitalizations could top 5,000.

“From day one of the crisis. I have told it to you straight, and so the truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Hogan said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Hogan said he had enacted two executive orders, the first giving Maryland’s Health Secretary authority to regulate hospital personnel, space and supplies.

The order also allows the Maryland Department of Health the authority to establish additional alternate care facilities to assist hospitals and nursing homes and address staffing shortages.

“The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Hogan said.

“Our newest projections as of today show that COVID hospitalizations could reach more than 5,000, which would be more than 250% higher than our previous peak of 1,952 last year.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.