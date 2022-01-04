CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Surge in COVID-19 cases prompts Md. to announce 30-day state of emergency

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 4, 2022, 10:39 AM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a 30-day state of emergency to combat the current COVID-19 crisis in the state, where projections show that hospitalizations could top 5,000.

“From day one of the crisis. I have told it to you straight, and so the truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic,” Hogan said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Hogan said he had enacted two executive orders, the first giving Maryland’s Health Secretary authority to regulate hospital personnel, space and supplies.

The order also allows the Maryland Department of Health the authority to establish additional alternate care facilities to assist hospitals and nursing homes and address staffing shortages.

“Our newest projections as of today show that COVID hospitalizations could reach more than 5,000, which would be more than 250% higher than our previous peak of 1,952 last year.”

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio.

