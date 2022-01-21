CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
MDOT awards more than $1 million in highway safety grants

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 2:33 PM

Roads more traveled, but hopefully less bumpy in the future.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said Friday that it’s handing out more than $1 million in federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grants.

The goal of the grants is to promote infrastructure changes that eliminate pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries.

Three Maryland counties got the goods: Montgomery, Baltimore and Cecil.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation is committed to promoting safety for all roadway users, whether they’re driving, walking, biking or taking transit,” MDOT Secretary James Ports said in a statement.

“These HSIP grants reinforce that commitment, and reflect how MDOT, our federal partners and local jurisdictions are working as a team to make Maryland’s transportation network safer and more accessible for everyone.”

The projects are:

  • Montgomery County will receive $720,000 to install protected pedestrian crossings using pedestrian hybrid beacons at Willard Avenue and Shoemaker Farm Lane and also at Willard Avenue and Park Avenue in the Friendship Village area. The county will contribute $80,000 to complete the $800,000 project.
  • Baltimore County will receive $225,000 to install raised crosswalks along intersections of the Torrey C. Brown Trail at Sparks, Corbett, Hicks, Hunters Mills, Graystone, Wiseburg, Dairy, Walker and Freeland roads in the northern part of the county. The county will contribute $25,000 to complete the $250,000 project.
  • Cecil County will receive $76,500 to install pedestrian hybrid beacons at the intersection of Longview Drive and Racine School Road in front of Elk Neck Elementary School in Elkton. The award also supports upgrading existing crosswalk curb cuts. Cecil County will contribute $8,500 to complete the $85,000 project.

HSIP is administered by the Federal Highway Association (FHWA). The program requires a data-driven, strategic approach to improve safety on public roadways and achieve a significant reduction in fatalities and serious injuries.

More information is available online.

