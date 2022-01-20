Maryland State Police investigating case of road rage on I-270

Maryland State Police say they need your help in solving what appears to be a case of road rage.

It happened on Sunday just before 6 p.m. in Frederick County.

The victim was traveling on southbound Interstate 270 just before mile marker 24/Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gun shots. The driver told police the shots came from a white, newer model BMW crossover driven by a female with a passenger in the front seat. He had just changed lanes and was next to the BMW when the shots were fired into his car.

The victim, who was traveling alone, pulled over. Several vehicles passed by, including a tractor trailer that was traveling directly behind the victim, a Maryland State Police news release said.

Police responded and found that at least one shot struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect should call Maryland State Police at 301-600-4151.