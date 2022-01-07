CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Maryland panel OKs plan for state legislative districts

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 4:31 PM

A Maryland panel has voted to recommend a new map of legislative districts for state lawmakers.

The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee voted 4-2 along party lines on Friday. Four Democrats supported it, and two Republicans opposed it.

The map for the boundaries of the 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly will be submitted to the legislature next week, when lawmakers convene for their annual 90-day session.

Lawmakers will have 45 days to approve a new map after they convene Wednesday.

