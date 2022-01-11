Maryland governor proposes $4.6 billion tax relief package

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a major tax relief package for the upcoming legislative session, but much of what the governor is supporting has stalled in the General Assembly in recent years.

The Republican governor described his plan at a news conference Tuesday as the largest tax-relief package in the state’s history.

He said it would deliver more than $4.6 billion in relief to Maryland families, small businesses and retirees. Maryland has an enormous budget surplus this year because of federal pandemic relief.

The governor’s plan would eliminate state retirement taxes.

Maryland’s 90-day legislative session begins Wednesday.

