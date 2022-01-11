CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Maryland governor proposes $4.6 billion tax relief package

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 5:40 PM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a major tax relief package for the upcoming legislative session, but much of what the governor is supporting has stalled in the General Assembly in recent years.

The Republican governor described his plan at a news conference Tuesday as the largest tax-relief package in the state’s history.

He said it would deliver more than $4.6 billion in relief to Maryland families, small businesses and retirees. Maryland has an enormous budget surplus this year because of federal pandemic relief.

The governor’s plan would eliminate state retirement taxes.

Maryland’s 90-day legislative session begins Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

