CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Maryland News » Hogan appoints James Ports…

Hogan appoints James Ports Jr. as Maryland transportation secretary

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s tolling chief will be its next secretary of transportation.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he named James F. Ports Jr. — executive director of the Maryland Transportation Agency — to lead the Maryland Department of Transportation. Ports will succeed Secretary Greg Slater, who is leaving the post for a job opportunity in another state.

“Jim Ports has served in major transportation roles at the federal, state and local levels, and he is the right person to continue building on all of our record investments in both roads and transit,” Hogan said in a statement.

Ports’ responsibilities at the MDTA included oversight of highway toll facilities and the state’s E-ZPass system. He also served as MDOT’s deputy secretary for two prior administrations, deputy administrator for the National Highway Transit Safety Administration and chief executive for the Harford County transit system.

“I am incredibly honored to have the trust of Gov. Hogan and the opportunity to lead the dedicated professionals at the Maryland Department of Transportation,” Ports said in a news release.

“We will continue to deliver on all of the services that are part of Marylanders’ daily lives, and the incredible infrastructure progress that we’re making everywhere across the state. I want to personally thank Greg Slater for his friendship and his leadership.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Massive unanswered questions remain as Navy begins process to defuel Red Hill

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

OPM to create Chief Diversity Officer Council to elevate role across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up