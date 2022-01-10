Budget surplus, pot, virus, climate, top issues in Maryland

Maryland lawmakers will be gathering for their annual 90-day legislative session this week with a huge budget surplus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be gathering for their annual 90-day legislative session this week with a huge budget surplus. How to manage more than $4.5 billion in surplus for the current and next fiscal years will be a top issue in an election year. Lawmakers also will be grappling with potentially legalizing recreational marijuana, battling COVID-19 and stronger measures to address climate change. Legislation to create a statewide insurance program to provide family and medical leave is expected to be proposed. Lawmakers also will be finalizing a new map for state legislative districts for the Maryland General Assembly’s 188 seats.

