CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Maryland News » Budget surplus, pot, virus,…

Budget surplus, pot, virus, climate, top issues in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be gathering for their annual 90-day legislative session this week with a huge budget surplus. How to manage more than $4.5 billion in surplus for the current and next fiscal years will be a top issue in an election year. Lawmakers also will be grappling with potentially legalizing recreational marijuana, battling COVID-19 and stronger measures to address climate change. Legislation to create a statewide insurance program to provide family and medical leave is expected to be proposed. Lawmakers also will be finalizing a new map for state legislative districts for the Maryland General Assembly’s 188 seats.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up