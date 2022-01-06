6 men charged with distributing cocaine across DC region

Federal prosecutors have charged six men with high-level distribution of cocaine and other drugs throughout the D.C. region.

Prosecutors allege the men operated in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and elsewhere across the D.C. area, distributing cocaine and other illegal drugs to lower-level drug dealers. The men, named in a Department of Justice news release, range in age between 27 and 43, and are all residents of Maryland.

The following individuals have been charged:

Fabricio Alexis Rivera, aka “Breeze,” 30, of Rockville, Maryland;

William Reyes Garcia, aka “Will,” age 31, of Silver Spring, Maryland;

Adrian Josue Velasquez, aka “AJ,” age 31, of Lanham, Maryland;

Rodney Ricky Rivera, aka “Rodney,” age 27, of Beltsville, Maryland;

Noel Reyes, Jr., aka “June,” age 28, of Bowie, Maryland;

Joey Garcia King, aka “Joe,” age 43, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officials believe the men distributed illegal drugs from September 2020 to last month. Law enforcement seized several packages of cocaine that had been shipped from a border town in Texas to an address associated with the defendants.

Agents discovered that some of the men charged had tracked the packages online as they made their way to Maryland. All six were arrested in January.

As part of their investigation, police searched 21 locations, seizing around 4.2 kilograms of cocaine, about 280 pounds of marijuana and 12 firearms — including a ghost gun. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in prison.