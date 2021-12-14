Some Md. COVID data still missing from website after cyberattack

More than a week after a cyberattack forced the Maryland Department of Health to take its website offline, several COVID-19 data points remain missing from the department’s website.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the daily COVID-19 hospitalization tally has returned, with a dramatic increase in volume since the website stopped reporting other surveillance numbers including a daily case count, death toll, testing volume and positivity rate.

According to state data, hospital bed occupancy has spiked nearly 45% since Dec. 3.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said data hasn’t been compromised.

However, the data remained incomplete Monday and officials didn’t say why metrics remained outdated or when they might return.

