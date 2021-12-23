Pittman endorses Brown in AG race, Perez touts Baltimore support in governor’s race

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) has endorsed Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) in his campaign for Maryland attorney general.

“I’ve watched him grow as a public servant and a leader over the years, particularly during the last five as he served residents of this county in the United States Congress,” Pittman said in a statement. “Anthony knows Maryland and Maryland knows Anthony.”

Brown announced his candidacy in late October following the revelation that Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) would not be running for a third term in the 2022 general election.

Brown is facing off against retired judge and ex-first lady of Maryland Catherine Curran O’Malley in the bid for Frosh’s seat. He served as lieutenant governor for former Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) — his opponent’s husband — during O’Malley’s second term.

Curran O’Malley has also received endorsements from high-profile state politicos, including Senate Majority Leader Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery), House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) and several members of the Baltimore City Council.

Pittman, who said in a statement that he was endorsing Brown “without reservation,” called the congressman and former lieutenant governor a “fighter” who can “always be trusted.”

“He listens, he considers, and he responds. He knows the law and understands how it’s used. He will uplift the vulnerable while also protecting the interests of our small businesses,” said Pittman. “Let’s get Anthony Brown elected.”

Along with Pittman, Anne Arundel County Delegates J. Sandra Bartlett (D) and Heather Bagnall (D) endorsed Brown’s campaign.

Bartlett called Brown “the candidate for progress.”

“As our next Attorney General, Anthony will ensure our state provides equal justice for every Marylander,” she said in a statement. “He has my full support.”

Brown has also received endorsements from U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD.), Reps. David Trone (D) and Kweisi Mfume (D), Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy (D) and state Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), among others.

Perez touts new supporters

Former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez (D) announced endorsements from more than a dozen elected and civic leaders in Baltimore this week.

The 14 endorsements include state Sen. Cory V. McCray (D-Baltimore City), House Judiciary Committee Chair Luke H. Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) and three sitting Baltimore City Council members: Kristerfer Burnett (D), Ryan Dorsey (D) and Danielle McCray (D).

The Perez campaign said the endorsements reflected a growing coalition in the Baltimore region.

“His heart is in the right place and he has the experience on the local, state, and federal levels,” Cory McCray said in a statement. “We want somebody who can have a vision, think big and navigate the relationships — and he hits that trifecta. I’m proud to endorse my good friend Tom Perez for Governor.”