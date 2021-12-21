CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Maryland News » Phillips Crab House in…

Phillips Crab House in Ocean City permanently closes after 66 years

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 6:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Phillips Crab House — which opened in 1956 on Philadelphia Avenue in Maryland’s Ocean City — has closed its iconic restaurant for good.

In a Facebook post, the Phillips Seafood company made the announcement: “The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed.”

The post did not specify why the company decided to close the business and sell the property.

“Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year-after-year to build their vacation memories with us,” according to the statement.

The company said it remains “firmly planted in Maryland” and will dedicate its resources to its restaurant in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the Maryland House Travel Plaza and restaurants within East Coast airports and casinos.

In 2018, Phillips closed its second Ocean City location which had been rebranded as the Phillips Bayside Cantina.

The Phillips Flagship restaurant, located on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, closed in 2014 to make way for The Wharf redevelopment.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year — for now

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up