Phillips Crab House in Ocean City permanently closes after 66 years

"The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed," the company said.

The Phillips Crab House — which opened in 1956 on Philadelphia Avenue in Maryland’s Ocean City — has closed its iconic restaurant for good.

In a Facebook post, the Phillips Seafood company made the announcement: “The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed.”

The post did not specify why the company decided to close the business and sell the property.

“Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year-after-year to build their vacation memories with us,” according to the statement.

The company said it remains “firmly planted in Maryland” and will dedicate its resources to its restaurant in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the Maryland House Travel Plaza and restaurants within East Coast airports and casinos.

In 2018, Phillips closed its second Ocean City location which had been rebranded as the Phillips Bayside Cantina.

The Phillips Flagship restaurant, located on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, closed in 2014 to make way for The Wharf redevelopment.