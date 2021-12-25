Pennsylvania man arrested for burning wreaths at Hagerstown cemetery

A Harrisburg man was arrested for setting fire to holiday wreaths at a cemetery in Hagerstown, Maryland early on the morning of Dec. 24.

When questioned, Peter Custer, 43, said he took the wreaths because he was trying to save the Earth and that plastic wreaths were nonbiodegradable, according to a release posted by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Custer was charged with second degree malicious burning, destruction of property and trespassing for burning wreaths from three or more cemetery plots at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

Drivers called 911 just after 1 a.m. when they saw a man standing by a fire on one of the cemetery’s access roads, according to fire marshals.

Investigators from the fire marshal and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but could not find out which graves the wreaths came from.

“Disturbing final resting places is contemptible, criminal and will not be tolerated,” Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement.

Authorities took Custer to the Washington County Detention Center. He was later released after appearing before a District Court commissioner.