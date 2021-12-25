HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens visit Children's National | Many Christmas Eve flights canceled | Santa, Mrs. Claus are back | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Home » Maryland News » Pennsylvania man arrested for…

Pennsylvania man arrested for burning wreaths at Hagerstown cemetery

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

December 25, 2021, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Deputy Maryland Fire Marshals arrested a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania man early on the morning of Christmas Eve for burning holiday wreaths at a Hagerstown, Maryland cemetery.

When questioned, Peter Custer, 43, said he took the wreaths because he was trying to save the Earth and that plastic wreaths were nonbiodegradable, according to a release posted by the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Custer was charged with second degree malicious burning, destruction of property and trespassing for burning wreaths from three or more cemetery plots at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

Drivers called 911 just after 1 a.m. when they saw a man standing by a fire on one of the cemetery’s access roads, according to fire marshals.

Investigators from the fire marshal and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated, but could not find out which graves the wreaths came from.

“Disturbing final resting places is contemptible, criminal and will not be tolerated,” Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement.

Authorities took Custer to the Washington County Detention Center. He was later released after appearing before a District Court commissioner.

Dan Friedell

Dan Friedell is a digital writer for WTOP. He came to the D.C. area in 2007 to work as digital editor for USATODAY.com, and since then has worked for a number of local and national news organizations.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

hagerstown | md.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up