Md. General Assembly overrides Hogan’s veto of Congressional redistricting plan

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. vetoed Democratic lawmakers’ congressional redistricting plan Thursday afternoon, teeing up a swift override in the General Assembly.

Within a half hour of the governor’s announcement, the House of Delegates was in session, debating an override vote. The chamber voted 96-41 in favor of an override around 3:45 p.m.

A few minutes later, the bells were ringing to call senators to the floor of that chamber. By 4:15 p.m., 32 senators voted to override the bill, enacting the plan into state law.

Democratic legislative leaders had reason to anticipate a veto from Hogan: The governor had promised to oppose any redistricting proposal that differed from the one put forward by his Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission.

That commission’s congressional redistricting plan wasn’t taken up for a vote by the House Rules and Executive Executive Nominations Committee following a joint hearing with the Senate’s decennial redistricting committee Monday, although Republican lawmakers in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate attempted to reintroduce that proposal via unsuccessful amendments.

Democrats hold a veto-proof majority in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate, and have already voted to override Hogan’s vetoes on several measures from the 2021 legislative session this week.

The redistricting plan vetoed by Hogan on Thursday was put forward by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, convened by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).

Jones and Ferguson are both members of that commission, alongside House Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery), Senate President Pro Tem Melony G. Griffith (D-Prince George’s), House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) and Senate Minority Leader Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel.) That panel is chaired by Karl Aro, former head of the nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services.

Hogan said he opted to veto the maps Thursday rather than waiting until the end of the legislative “allow the court process to begin.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a lawsuit on Monday over Texas’ redistricting plan that the state’s Republican-led legislature approved in October. Garland charged that redistricting plan would disempower Black and Latino voters.

Hogan echoed Sen. Stephen S. Hershey (R-Middle Shore), who suggested on Wednesday that Garland should also scrutinize the General Assembly’s redistricting plan.

“He needs to take a look at exactly what we’re doing here in Maryland with respect to the same reason that he’s suing the state of Texas,” Hershey said Wednesday.

The LRAC map includes two majority Black districts — the 4th and the 7th — and creates a 5th Congressional District with a Black plurality for a total of three districts with a majority people of color. In the current congressional map, the 4th and 7th are majority Black and the 5th has a white plurality. The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission map would have included one majority Black district and three additional districts with a majority people of color.

“These gerrymandered maps will be challenged in both the federal and the state courts,” Hogan said Thursday.

Democratic lawmakers have defended the LRAC congressional map. Griffith a member of the LRAC, said during Wednesday’s floor debate that the commission was “very mindful” of complying with the Voting Rights Act.

“I’m confident that we have provided the opportunity for minority voters to vote for their preferred candidate, as we intended,” Griffith said.

Democrats have said compactness is secondary to compliance with the Voting Rights Act and minimizing population variances.

“Maryland’s geography is unique, and our population is varied,” Senate Majority Leader Nancy J. King said Wednesday. “Taking all that into consideration, I am confident that this map is a fair one, and one that reflects the lived experience of Marylanders.”

The debate over Maryland’s congressional maps won’t end if the General Assembly overrides Hogan’s veto this week. Fair Maps Maryland, an organization with ties to Hogan, announced plans for a lawsuit over the congressional redistricting plan just moments after it was approved in the state Senate on Wednesday evening.