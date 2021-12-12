Maryland to invest $63 million in community and economic development

Gov. Larry Hogan announced $63 million in awards for Maryland revitalization programs on Friday.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced $63 million in awards for Maryland revitalization programs on Friday, according to a news release from the state government.

The funds will be distributed across 214 projects and activities that focus on community and economic development, including development efforts in Lexington Market, the Cambridge Waterfront and affordable housing in downtown Frederick.

“These projects and initiatives support responsible redevelopment that is driven by local partnerships,” Hogan said in a news release. “Our state revitalization programs spur economic growth in Maryland’s diverse and vibrant communities, attracting additional public, private, and nonprofit investment while improving quality of life for residents.”

The revitalization programs receiving funding develop the community through a number of ways, such as expanding and retaining businesses, improving streets and creating home rehabilitation incentives.

All 23 counties and Baltimore City received grants through one or more of the six programs selected for awards, according to a news release.

Strategic Demolition Fund

The statewide program received more than $9 million for 27 projects that are meant to create jobs. The news release lists some of the funded programs:

Demolishing Dorchester County Hospital, Governor’s Hall and ancillary properties to clear a site for mixed-use waterfront redevelopment in Cambridge

Opening a historic African American Church to create the Mountain Lake Park Bethel Education Center that will highlight the historical contributions made by African Americans in Garrett County

Rehabilitating vacant properties in Indian Head to create the Maryland Technology Center

Project C.O.R.E.

The initiative supports green space, affordable and mixed use housing and businesses in Baltimore City. It was awarded $18.4 million for 15 projects, including:

Making a plaza to connect Penn Station with the University of Baltimore

Continuing the Perkins Somerset Oldtown transformation plan

Blight removal

Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative

More than $12.3 million was awarded to efforts to redevelop communities within the Baltimore Beltway. The 70 projects include:

Redeveloping the historic Lexington Market

Renovating St. Rita’s School into affordable apartments and a community center in Dundalk’s Town Center

Neighborhood cleanup

National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund

In the same vain as the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, this fund focuses on communities around the Capital Beltway. The 28 projects receiving $7.2 million in funding include:

Creating a recreation facility in Takoma Park

Demolishing blighted properties surrounding DeMatha High School to make space for a community service facility

Converting a vacant coin-operated laundry facility in Suitland into a restaurant and retail site

Community Legacy

The projects are designed to build sustainable communities. The 56 projects were awarded $5.5 million and include:

Revitalizing a park in Annapolis to provide underserved residents water access

Creating affordable homes in historic downtown Frederick

Building an academic center for youth programs and employment services

Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund

The final program to receive funding focuses on bettering higher education institutions and hospitals. Some of the 18 projects that received $10 million include:

Building a facility that provides mental and emotional health services

Creating a grocery store by Horizon Goodwill Industries in Jonathan Street neighborhood in Hagerstown, an area the news release defines as a food desert

Revitalizing of the Allegany College of Maryland’s theater

For more information about the awardees, go online to see the full awards list.