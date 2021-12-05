CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Maryland News » Maryland health department website…

Maryland health department website goes offline after apparent cyberattack

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

December 5, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland Department of Health’s website went offline over the weekend, and instead redirects visitors to the main landing page for the state’s government after a network security breach, a department official said.

The outage was first reported by the Washington Post on Sunday evening. Their reporting suggests the outage is the result of a ransomware attack, though the extent of the invasion is not yet known.

Andy Owen, spokesman for the health department, told WTOP that the Maryland Security Operations Center is in the process of “investigating a network security incident.”

“The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken,” Owen said.

“The investigation is ongoing, potentially affected employees and partners have been informed, and we will provide additional information as circumstances warrant.”

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up